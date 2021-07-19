Covid-19: Kerala film associations to frame guidelines to create bio-bubbles before shooting resumes

The lockdown had led to the filming of 20 Malayalam films being stalled. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Film associations in Kerala have decided to resume production only after ensuring bio-bubbles at locations to ward off Covid-19 infections after the state government granted permission to begin shooting. Bio-secure bubbles ensure a secure and safe environment at locations. Several sporting events that have taken place in recent months, including the Indian Super League in Goa, were conducted by using such bio-bubbles.

The associations have also decided to allow only those who test negative for RT-PCR or have at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose will be allowed to be a part of the filming crew. The production members will turn the locations into bio-secure bubbles to ensure that no from outside is allowed to enter.

Though the Kerala government last week allowed film production to begin, film associations came to the collective decision to set up proper filming guidelines before beginning production. The decision was taken at a meeting that was attended by FEFKA General Secretary B. Unnikrishnan, Kerala Film Producers’ Association’s M. Renjith, and Film Chamber President G. Suresh Kumar, Manorama Online reported.

The associations have also requested filming, which had begun shooting at Peermade, to stop, and said the guidelines would be drafted as soon as possible. Only producers that agree to comply with these guidelines would be allowed to begin shooting.

The Manorama Online report also said that the crew of Mohanlal’s Bro Daddy would return to the state after a two-week schedule in Hyderabad. The film’s initial production phase had to be moved to Hyderabad as the Kerala government was yet to give its nod to resume shooting while it was lifting restrictions in phases.

The lockdown had led to the filming of 20 Malayalam films being stalled. The Indian film industry has borne the brunt of Covid-19 as restrictions led to productions of several films in all industries being stopped.