COVID-19: Heartwarming! Shah Rukh Khan donates 25,000 PPEs to Maharashtra’s healthcare workers; details

SRK also committed to sending a donation to the PM-CARES fund.

India fights coronavirus: SRK’s heartwarming gesture wins hearts! As doctors across the country are fighting against COVID-19, they need sufficient protective gear to remain protected from the deadly disease. While several efforts are being made across the country to provide them with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), actor Shah Rukh Khan has stepped up to help keep the Indian medical fraternity safe from the virus. SRK, who has been helping in whichever way needed, has now donated 25,000 PPEs to the medical professionals in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to thank the actor for his contribution and said that the donation would support the fight against COVID-19 as well as protect the medical professionals who are the first line of defence against the pandemic.

Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 13, 2020

Replying to Tope’s tweet, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Tope for helping in sourcing the PPE kits and said that all of us are together during this time in the “endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity”. He further wrote that he was glad he could be of service and wished that the minister, his family and his team remain healthy as well as safe.

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

A few days ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also taken to Twitter to thank the actor and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, for offering to provide their four-storey personal office space as an expanded quarantine facility equipped with essentials which would be provided to children, women as well as the elderly.

The tales of Shah Rukh’s big gestures during the pandemic do not end here. He also committed to sending a donation to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and has also contributed to the CM Relief Funds in both Maharashtra as well as West Bengal.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has crossed 10,000 and the pressure on the urban healthcare infrastructure as well as the urban medical fraternity is increasing day by day. In this situation, maintaining the health and safety of doctors and nurses becomes very important so that India can fight the battle against COVID-19 effectively and these PPE’s will help make that possible.