Covid-19: Govt to soon announce incentives for production and SOP for shooting films

The government will soon announce measures to incentivise production in all segments of the media industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. Separately, the Centre also plans to release standard operating procedures (SOPs) for shooting films in the country, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

“We have decided to help the industry in many ways. To accelerate the restarting of film-making that had come to a standstill as a result of Covid-19, we are coming up with incentives for production in all sectors, including film-making, TV serials, gaming, animation. The measures will be announced shortly,” Javadekar said at the Ficci Frames summit.

Production of new content has been derailed after shooting across media sectors came to a halt in mid-March to check the transmission of the virus. While shoots for short ad films and television serials have commenced, shooting on a wider scale for films is yet to start.

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that the crew of his film, Bell Bottom, will start shooting in the UK in August.

The absence of new content has pushed OTT (over-the-top) platforms to aggressively pursue acquisition of direct-to-digital movies. So far, 10 Bollywood movies have been collectively acquired by three OTT players.

Speaking at the summit, Amit Khare, secretary in the I&B ministry, said the ministry supports the industry’s long-pending demand to accord it the infrastructure status and has already taken up the proposal with the finance ministry. Though it has not voiced any opposition to the demand, the finance ministry wants to know “what exactly will qualify as infrastructure status”, Khare said.