COVID-19: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his daughter’s birthday in a unique way, video garners applause

COVID-19: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his daughter’s birthday in a unique way!The impact of Coronavirus is not only getting manifested in the world’s biggest health crisis and resultant nose-diving of economies, but also in our personal spaces everyday. Long chalked-out celebration plans with our family members have also derailed on the altar of Covid-19. However, making peace with the changed reality can open unique and uncharted ways of celebrating special moments with our family.

The most recent example was set by Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana who celebrated his daughter’s sixth birthday with his family inside his home and without any pomp and grandeur. The Khurranas also shared a video of the celebration of their daughter Varushka’s birthday on social media garnering huge applause and wishes.

We wanted to throw a small party but there was nothing available in the market so we thought why not make some homemade decorations, Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap says in the video. We also wanted to share our joy and celebration with people, she adds.

In an over 2 minute long video, Tahira Kashyap is seen leading the kids into making some colourful home-made decoration stuff. Forgetful of the presence of the camera, the whole family is engrossed in testing their creative potential. Surrounded by a bunch of recycled papers and lots of sparkling colours, Taahira and the kids paint colourful papers.

An unhurried music on the beat of an acoustic guitar goes on in the background punctuated with some melodious whistles. The session goes on until the group has created a handful of banners, streamers and colourful decorative fans. However, unlike his leading roles in films, Khurrana takes a back seat and is not to be seen in the major part of the video. Before one makes any assumption about Khurrana’s lackadaisical attitude, his wife gives him credit for the background music.

Wishes poured in from celebrities and people alike on the internet. Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pedneker also extended their best wishes