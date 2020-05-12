  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan’s video message ‘Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hai’ goes viral

May 12, 2020

Boosting the confidence of people amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his social media handle where he is asking people to share their pain with loved ones.

KBC 12, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony TV, how to apply for KBCPeople should also seek medical attention if the problem increases, Amitabh Bachchan said in his video.

COVID-19 scare: Boosting the confidence of people amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his social media handle where he is asking people to share their pain with loved ones. He explained how adults should learn from kids the way they always come back home and discloses that they are in pain. At times like these, people if they are going through any kind of pain (or symptoms that may be due to Coronavirus infection), they should discuss it with the family members rather than keeping it to themselves, just like everyone did when they were little. People should also seek medical attention if the problem increases, Amitabh Bachchan said in his video.

In a video that he shared on Sunday, he further urged people not be scared of this disease and asked them to fight it. “Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hain,” said the 77 year-old actor. It is not the first time the actor has expressed his views and motivated his viewers by the means of social media. He has been constantly sending out positive and motivational messages through his social media handles, often urging people to see the brighter side of life and adhering to the lockdown guidelines. Earlier, he had also penned out a poem for people that informed them about the necessity of maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing. Many times, he had made statements to keep people informed regarding the novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases have reached 70,756 where 22,455 cases have been cured, discharged or migrated. Unfortunately, 2,293 people have also died due to the COVID-19 infection. India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 24 this year in order to curb Coronavirus transmission. Currently, lockdown is under the third phase where the government has opened some green zones (area where no new case has been recorded in the last 28 days) and has allowed some movements in orange zone (places where no new case came up in 14 days).

