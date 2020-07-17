COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted to Mumbai hospital, says report

By:
Published: July 17, 2020 10:23 PM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had earlier been home-quarantined after her tests came positive for Coronavirus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, COVID-19, Mumbai, Nanavati Hospital, -quarantine, Coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, COVID-19 positive, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hospitalised, Aishwarya Rai hospitalised,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested COVID-19 positive along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya, and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: AP Photo/File)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Friday, ANI reported. She had earlier been home-quarantined after her tests came positive for Coronavirus.

On July 12, actor Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted that she alongwith their daughter, Aaradhya had tested positive for Coronavirus: “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers”

More details awaited.

