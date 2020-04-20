Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan’s anthem against COVID-19 released! Listen here

The song has been sung by Salman Khan himself. (Image: Reuters)

Coronavirus in India: In order to spread awareness regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic, actor Salman Khan on Monday morning posted a four-line snippet of a song titled “Pyaar Karona”. The song, released at 3 pm IST on Monday, has been written by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal and has been composed by Sajid Wajid. Releasing the snippet on his Instagram, Salman, in the caption, encouraged his fans to remain emotionally close while maintaining social distance in this time of coronavirus outbreak.

The snippet which has been released asks listeners to live with love, while remaining cautious of the disease. It also asks them to take care of themselves and of their near and dear ones, and spreads the message of helping others in whichever way possible.

In the YouTube page for the video, the description given by the actor encourages listeners to be loving and compassionate so that we can come out of the pandemic stronger.

The 4 minutes 11 second-long song includes the phrase “Saare Jahan Se Achha, Hindustan Humara” and also features Salman Khan rapping verses which tell people what to do during this fight against coronavirus, including telling them not to be under the misunderstanding that they wouldn’t catch coronavirus.

The song has been sung by Salman Khan himself and he has presented the song as an anthem in the fight against the disease. He further said that the song has been recorded with minimal resources that he had access to, with a report in HT saying that Salman recorded the song on his phone while staying at his farmhouse in Panvel. The song was then produced in Mumbai.

The song has been produced, mixed and mastered by Aditya Dev, according to the YouTube description, and has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

Salman had on Sunday also taken to his social media to give a two-line teaser of the song, announcing that he would be posting the new song on his YouTube channel on Monday. The teaser began with hashtags Being Human, India Fights Corona, Stay Home Stay Safe and Be Human, before showing a clip of Salman Khan bowing his head with his hands joined in front of him.

During this pandemic, Salman has been seen posting videos on his social media to spread awareness about the diseases, supporting the lockdown and making fun of the violators. He has also appealed to his fans to take the disease seriously and remain at home.