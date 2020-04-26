Coronavirus pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan links bats to COVID-19 in jest, faces criticism on Twitter

He finally got rid of the bat by opening the door to the balcony. (Image: PTI)

Coronavirus in India: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had to face criticism after his “funny” tweet did not tickle the fancy of Twitteratis. The actor had tweeted on Saturday night that a bat had entered into his home and he managed to get the bat out after a lot of hardships. “BigB” ended the tweet saying that “coronavirus is not leaving us alone”, leading to him being criticized by the Twitter users for indicating that coronavirus was spread by bats, even as it is not yet proven how the virus spread among humans and scientists having said that direct transmission of the virus from bats is highly unlikely.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that a bat had entered the “den” on the third floor of Jalsa, his home. Explaining the details in his Tumblr blog, the actor wrote that he had never even seen a bat in the entire Juhu area, and so the fact that one flew into his house was surprising. He said the presence of the bat caused his family members to panic.

He finally got rid of the bat by opening the door to the balcony, he said, even though he wanted to get a badminton racquet to catch the bat in its flight and then release it outside. He said his family members stopped him from getting the “ideal weapon” to tackle the bat.

While he ended the tweet by saying “corona peechha hi nahi chhod raha” (the coronavirus is not leaving us alone), he ended the Tumblr blog post by saying that in these times of coronavirus, a bat entering his house is eerie.

T 3510 – Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..

A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. ????????

badi mushkil se use bahar nikala ..

Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

However, his supposedly funny tweet did not got down well, with several users asking him to not joke about things like bats causing coronavirus, for the reason that some of his followers might not understand the joke and take his statement to be a fact.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan replied to BigB’s tweet, saying that the post was “not in good taste”.