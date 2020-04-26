  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan links bats to COVID-19 in jest, faces criticism on Twitter

By: |
Published: April 26, 2020 8:00:00 PM

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that a bat had entered the “den” on the third floor of Jalsa, his home. Explaining the details in his Tumblr blog, the actor wrote that he had never even seen a bat in the entire Juhu area.

amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan tweets, amitabh bachchan coronavirus, coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus in India, coronavirus bats, covid-19He finally got rid of the bat by opening the door to the balcony. (Image: PTI)

Coronavirus in India: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had to face criticism after his “funny” tweet did not tickle the fancy of Twitteratis. The actor had tweeted on Saturday night that a bat had entered into his home and he managed to get the bat out after a lot of hardships. “BigB” ended the tweet saying that “coronavirus is not leaving us alone”, leading to him being criticized by the Twitter users for indicating that coronavirus was spread by bats, even as it is not yet proven how the virus spread among humans and scientists having said that direct transmission of the virus from bats is highly unlikely.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that a bat had entered the “den” on the third floor of Jalsa, his home. Explaining the details in his Tumblr blog, the actor wrote that he had never even seen a bat in the entire Juhu area, and so the fact that one flew into his house was surprising. He said the presence of the bat caused his family members to panic.

Related News

He finally got rid of the bat by opening the door to the balcony, he said, even though he wanted to get a badminton racquet to catch the bat in its flight and then release it outside. He said his family members stopped him from getting the “ideal weapon” to tackle the bat.

While he ended the tweet by saying “corona peechha hi nahi chhod raha” (the coronavirus is not leaving us alone), he ended the Tumblr blog post by saying that in these times of coronavirus, a bat entering his house is eerie.

However, his supposedly funny tweet did not got down well, with several users asking him to not joke about things like bats causing coronavirus, for the reason that some of his followers might not understand the joke and take his statement to be a fact.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan replied to BigB’s tweet, saying that the post was “not in good taste”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Coronavirus pandemic Amitabh Bachchan links bats to COVID-19 in jest faces criticism on Twitter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus lockdown: Kota Factory to Panchayat; Here are six must-watch TVF shows you can binge watch
2Wow! Superstar Nayanthara’s old pictures from a make-up shoot go viral
3COVID-19: Turn your old T-shirt into a mask! Ronit Roy’s video gets over 1 million views