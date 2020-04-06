Coronavirus outbreak: Star Bharat brings back Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai during lockdown

Both of these shows were very popular among the audience. (Image: Twitter/ Star Bharat)

Coronavirus Lockdown: As the country has been placed under lockdown, the shooting of all shows and movies has also come to a standstill. This left TV channels as well as viewers in a fix as to what they can do to entertain themselves while confined to their homes. However, while no new shows can be broadcast on the channels, the players have come up with the solution of re-running their old shows which were a hit with the viewers.

The trend began with national broadcaster DD National, which began the re-run of its epics ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’, along with old popular shows like ‘Chanakya’, ‘Buniyad’, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ and detective show ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’. It also brought back to screen the Indian superhero ‘Shaktimaan’.

This led to private channels following the lead and channels like Colors, Star Plus and & TV also started broadcasting their old shows. The latest channel to join the trend is Star Bharat, according to several news reports. The channel will bring back 18-year-old popular comedy show ‘Khichdi’, known for the eccentric Gujarati family which often finds itself caught in hilarious situations. The members of the family are ironically united by their desire to separate from each other.

The channel is also planning to re-run Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, a 16-year-old sitcom which centres around the comical conflict between Monisha and her mother-in-law Maya due to Monisha’s middle-class nature. Things get even crazier as Monisha’s father-in-law Indravadan often sides with her, much to the annoyance of Maya, who wishes to fit into high-society. The show is complete with Monisha’s husband Sahil, who is often the only voice of reason in the family, Sahil’s brother Rosesh, who expresses himself through his absurd poems, Sahil’s sister Sonya, and Sonya’s husband Dushyant, a self-proclaimed tech genius.

Both of these shows were very popular among the audience when they were originally aired and on popular demand, both had follow up seasons. The Khichdi franchise also released a movie, which performed well at the box office. While Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will air on Star Bharat from 10 am to 11 am, Khichdi will air from 11 am to noon.