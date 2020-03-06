Coronavirus outbreak: Kate Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone wedding plans in Japan

By:
Published: March 6, 2020 12:24:12 PM

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran.

The couple is expecting their first child. (Photo: Instagram/ Orlando Bloom)

Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have decided to postpone their wedding in Japan in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Catch coronavirus live updates here

According to People magazine, the couple, who is expecting their first child together, was all set to get married somewhere around June.

However, due to the coronavirus, they have reportedly decided to put their plans on hold.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus,” a source close to the couple told the publication.

Perry, 35, on Thursday confirmed that she and Bloom, 43, are expecting their first child together. The singer made the announcement with the music video for “Never Worn White”.

