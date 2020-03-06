Coronavirus outbreak: IIFA 2020, Delhi fashion week postponed amidst concerns

The organisers said that the new dates and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced soon.

Novel coronavirus threat, which has led to the cancellation of many events everywhere, has also impacted the schedule of the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stand postponed.

In a statement issued on Friday, IIFA organisers said they have decided to shift the date of the event, which was scheduled on March 27-29 in Indore, amid growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “…it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020,” the statement read.

The organisers said that the new dates and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced soon. LMIFW, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was originally set to take place from March 11 to 15 but on Thursday Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI announced that they were postponing the fashion gala.

“…keeping the health and safety of our fraternity (including members, guests travelling from across the globe and support teams), Fashion Design Council of India has decided to postpone Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week in association with EbixCash to a later and more appropriate date,” Sethi said in a statement.