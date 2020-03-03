Coronavirus Outbreak: Deepika Padukone cancels her visit to Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show is ongoing in the capital of the country Paris.

The spread of Coronavirus is taking its worst shape as it wreaks havoc in most parts of the world. After taking close to 3,000 lives in mainland China, the virus has reached the shores of most of the countries with South Korea, Japan and Italy being the worst affected nations, other than China. The scare of the virus is such that celebrities are canceling their pre-planned visits to the countries affected by the virus.

As a precautionary measure, actor Deepika Padukone has canceled her visit to France in the wake of increasing number of cases getting reported in the country. Deepika was scheduled to participate in the ongoing Paris fashion week but had to cancel her visit at the eleventh hour due to the evolving situation in the country. Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show is ongoing in the capital of the country Paris.

Deepika Padukone was to attend the Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the Coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in the country, one of the spokespersons of the actor was reported as saying by IANS.

French President Emmanual Macron had also expressed concern over the epidemic making inroads into the country. He had earlier warned people about the impending crisis posed by the virus.

The virus has taken the lives of six people in the United States with another 100 positive cases reported in the country so far. Three new cases have been traced in India as well. Earlier the government had evacuated more than 700 Indian nationals from China’s Hubei province. Three positive cases were found among the evacuees in the state of Kerala. Apart from China, the Indian government has suspended the already approved visas for the Italian, South Korean and Iranian nationals. There appears to be no end in sight to the scourge of the virus in the short term as the production of the vaccine may take up to a few months, according to U.S Vice President Mike Pence.