Coronavirus Lockdown: Shaktimaan re-telecast soon on Doordarshan

Taking to twitter Khanna said that Shaktimaan will also be re-telecast on the national television. (Credit: IE)

The government is leaving no stone unturned to help people cope with the three weeks lockdown. After the telecast of legendary epic series Mahabharata and Ramanand Sagar’s 80s Ramayana, the government is now mulling a re-telecast of Shaktimaan for children. The telecast of Shaktimaan was confirmed by veteran actor Mukesh Khanna who played the role of the protagonist in the show. Taking to twitter Khanna said that Shaktimaan will also be re-telecast on the national television.

I would like to share with my Shaktimaan fans that the show is also going to come soon, Khanna said on Twitter. However, Khanna left his fans guessing as to when the classic series will be telecast. He said that the fans should wait for the official announcement by the government. Underscoring the measures taken by the government to keep people hooked Khanna said watching the two epics was a matter of great happiness. He further said that there could not have been a bigger good news.

Shaktimaan had a very long run on the national television starting from way back in 1997 and finally culminated in 2005. The show which was designed as a children-centric series, soon became a household name and wooed children and adults alike in large numbers. Years after the show ended, one could still find the relics of the show in the form of baby toys, t-shirts and even pencils. Khanna played a double role in the series- one as Shaktimaan and the other as his alter ego named “Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri who is a humble photographer in a newspaper. Apart from Shaktimaan, Khanna also won the hearts of many by his stoic performance in the epic series Mahabharata where he played the role of veteran warrior Bhishma. The efforts of the government to entertain people during the lockdown have garnered positive response especially from audience which doesn’t have access to the internet and still rely on television as their source of entertainment.