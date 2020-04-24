Coronavirus lockdown: Kota Factory to Panchayat; Here are six must-watch TVF shows you can binge watch

TVFPlay is a free app and does not need any subscription.

Coronavirus in India: As India has been placed under a complete lockdown till May 3 due to COVID-19, people all across the country are looking for ways and means to make the quarantine interesting. While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been favourite OTT platforms for the users, several people have been looking for fresh content elsewhere. As a solution to that problem, here are top five The Viral Fever shows that are must watch!

Kota Factory

Kota Factory, directed by Raghav Subbu, is a black and white web series, the first one in India. It revolves around a 16-year-old Vaibhav who has moved to Kota for his studies and to prepare for entrance exams. The hub of various coaching centres, Kota is often portrayed negatively, in light of the mental trauma that several IIT aspirants go through. However, the show focuses on the student life in Kota, trying to change the image built of the hub in the minds of the people, the show’s creator Saurabh Khanna said.

Pitchers

Pitchers, which has become a cult show even though it has just five episodes, revolves around the life of four friends who quit their jobs, so that they can open a start-up. It showcases how the four friends, during their course of operating the start-up, also end up getting clarity with regards to their aspirations from their lives.

Bachelors

Bachelors is a story of four bachelors who live together and the show focuses on the problems that bachelors face in their daily lives, like ghosts, landlords and dry days. Four episodes of the first season of Bachelors features popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who was later replaced with Jitendra Kumar.

Hostel Daze

This show revolves around the adventures that four friends get up to during their days in the hostel of an engineering college. This series, unlike TVF’s other series, was made in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and is available for viewing on the latter.

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates is the story of a couple who were in a long distance relationship for three years and now face the prospect of getting married. While the girl is a little wary about getting married, the couple comes to a compromise to enter into a live-in relationship. The show has been lauded for its portrayal of live-in relationships and has been well received by the audience.

Panchayat

Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, revolves around an engineering graduate who does not come across any appealing job prospects and so joins the Panchayat in a remote UP village as a secretary. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to catch these shows?

All of these shows, with the exception of Hostel Daze and Panchayat, can be views on either YouTube on the official channel of TVF or on the TVF app called TVFPlay. TVFPlay is a free app and does not need any subscription. Hostel Daze and Panchayat can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video after getting a subscription.

These shows are refreshing and new for the viewers who generally browse through Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Add them to your watchlist for the quarantine!