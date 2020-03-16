Coronavirus: James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko tests positive for COVID-19   

Updated: March 16, 2020 10:54:55 AM

Kurylenko is the latest name from international entertainment industry to have contracted the COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.

Olga Kurylenko (File Image: Reuters)

 

Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed  that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The actor, best known for starring in 2008’s James Bond film “Quantum of Solace” and 2013’s sci-fi movie “Oblivion”, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.

Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for “almost a week”.  “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” she wrote alongside a photo showing a view through a window.”I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” she added.

