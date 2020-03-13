Coronavirus in India: Amitabh Bachchan shares his poem on COVID-19 on Twitter

By: |
Published: March 13, 2020 6:19:17 PM

Coronavirus outbreak: As the Coronavirus cloud lingers over 100 nations including India, one of the biggest Bollywood celebrity, Amitabh Bachchan took Twitter to recite a poem that he had penned down regarding Coronavirus.

Coronavirus, Evangelos Marinakis, COVID-19, English Premier League, EPL, Arsenal versus Manchester City, Arsenal FC, Manchester City FC, Coronavirus in England, English Premier League coronavirus, Arsenal Football Club, EPL game, Manchester City coronavirus, Arsenal, footballers, Greek club, Olympiakos, Greece, coronavirus footballers, EPL schedule, EPL fixture, EPL table, coronavirus outbreak, London club, quarantine, COVID-19 symptoms, Arsenal vs Man City, English Premier League coronavirus, Twitter, Manchester City postponed, corona virus, Premier League fixture, Etihad stadium, Olympiacos football club, UEFA Champion's League, UCL, Europa League, Italy, football competition, Serie A, Italy coronavirus, Spain, France, Asia, Asian Champions League, China, Japan, South Korea, England, Nottingham Forest, Emirates Stadium, Wolverhampton Wanderers, AthensBollywood personalities have been conscious about the impact of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: As the Coronavirus cloud lingers over 100 nations including India, one of the biggest Bollywood celebrity, Amitabh Bachchan took Twitter to recite a poem that he had penned down regarding Coronavirus. In his poem, he talks about how there are many posts that tell you to cure the novel Coronavirus and how it can be prevented by washing hands frequently. His tweet reads that he was concerned about the outbreak of Coronavirus and asked people to stay safe. The actor had shot the video and posted on social with a quite different and interesting take of this disease.

Not only him but many other Bollywood personalities have been conscious about the impact of Coronavirus. As there is a fear of more people being infected by the virus, many screenings, trips and global assignments have been cancelled. A few days ago, Deepika Padukone on her Instagram announced that she has called off her visit to Paris for a fashion show on the back Coronavirus widespread. Similarly, in order to ensure the health of people, Akshay Kumar starrer- Sooryavanshi release has also been postponed. His official statement read that the movie will be released when the time is right. For him and other people related to the movie, their audience safety is a priority. Moreover, Salman Khan’s shoot for the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has also been reportedly postponed.

Related News

Meanwhile, the government has been advising people to avoid public places and large gatherings. In the capital city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all cinema halls will remain close till March 31 this year.

Parineeti Chopra too addressed concerns regarding the deadly Coronavirus and appealed the audience not to take the pandemic lightly. On her Instagram account, she wrote that people need to stop being “overconfident” and calling the situation “hype.” For her, COVID-19 infection is pretty real and highly contagious.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Coronavirus in India Amitabh Bachchan shares his poem on COVID-19 on Twitter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus hits Hollywood! Superstar Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for Covid-19
2Did Angrezi Medium mainly for Irrfan Khan, says Kareena Kapoor
3Coronavirus outbreak: IIFA 2020, Delhi fashion week postponed amidst concerns