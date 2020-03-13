Coronavirus in India: Amitabh Bachchan shares his poem on COVID-19 on Twitter

Bollywood personalities have been conscious about the impact of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: As the Coronavirus cloud lingers over 100 nations including India, one of the biggest Bollywood celebrity, Amitabh Bachchan took Twitter to recite a poem that he had penned down regarding Coronavirus. In his poem, he talks about how there are many posts that tell you to cure the novel Coronavirus and how it can be prevented by washing hands frequently. His tweet reads that he was concerned about the outbreak of Coronavirus and asked people to stay safe. The actor had shot the video and posted on social with a quite different and interesting take of this disease.

Not only him but many other Bollywood personalities have been conscious about the impact of Coronavirus. As there is a fear of more people being infected by the virus, many screenings, trips and global assignments have been cancelled. A few days ago, Deepika Padukone on her Instagram announced that she has called off her visit to Paris for a fashion show on the back Coronavirus widespread. Similarly, in order to ensure the health of people, Akshay Kumar starrer- Sooryavanshi release has also been postponed. His official statement read that the movie will be released when the time is right. For him and other people related to the movie, their audience safety is a priority. Moreover, Salman Khan’s shoot for the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has also been reportedly postponed.

Meanwhile, the government has been advising people to avoid public places and large gatherings. In the capital city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all cinema halls will remain close till March 31 this year.

Parineeti Chopra too addressed concerns regarding the deadly Coronavirus and appealed the audience not to take the pandemic lightly. On her Instagram account, she wrote that people need to stop being “overconfident” and calling the situation “hype.” For her, COVID-19 infection is pretty real and highly contagious.