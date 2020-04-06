Coronavirus in Bollywood: Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged after sixth COVID-19 test comes out negative

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer is also in legal trouble. (Image: Instagram)

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS) in Lucknow on Monday, after she tested negative for COVID-19 in her sixth medical test, according to a report by news agency ANI. Her fifth test had also been negative on Saturday, but she was only discharged after two consecutive tests came out negative.

Kanika tested positive for coronavirus-induced COVID-19 on March 20 for the first time and her tests came back positive till March 29, when the fourth one was conducted. After discharge, she will have to remain home quarantined for 14 days, ANI report added. She was the first Bollywood celebrity to have caught the infection.

Moreover, the ‘Baby Doll’ singer is also in legal trouble as she was booked by the Lucknow Police under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of the complaint filed by Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Kanika had been booked for negligence because she attended various social events with huge gatherings instead of going into home quarantine despite the authorities’ instructions after she returned from abroad.

Her actions have led to her being criticised by a lot on Twitter, as people condemned her for not following the instructions even during a global health pandemic. On the other hand, actor Sonam Kapoor has also come forward in Kanika’s support, saying that she returned on March 9, which was when “India was celebrating Holi”.

COVID-19 pandemic is increasingly affecting India and has spread to 30 states and Union Territories since the end of February. So far, there are over 4,000 active cases of coronavirus in the country, with the maximum number of cases having been reported from Maharashtra, where 690 cases have surfaced. Apart from this, 109 people have died due to the disease. On the other hand, 292 people have been cured of the infection.