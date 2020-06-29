Coronavirus impact: Get set for digital movie premieres! Disney+Hotstar to premiere seven Bollywood movies

Disney+ Hotstar organised a star-studded conference to reveal the list of Bollywood movies that have been planned for digital release on the platform.

Disney plus Hotstar to bring you seven new Bollywood movie premieres! In a move to persuade and inform its user base, the Disney+ Hotstar hosted an online conference between Bollywood heavyweights such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt along with Varun Dhawan who worked as the host of the show. The conference which was attended by Disney+ Hotstar India CEO Uday Shankar was organised to reveal the list of Bollywood movies that have been planned for digital release on the platform. Uday Shankar has said that the platform has many films in the pipeline which will be released for the user base of Hotstar between July to October this year.

Here are the movies that will be released on Disney+Hotstar!

Dil Bechara

It was already declared that the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput will be released on the platform. The film will mark the debut in direction for Mukesh Chhabra which will also feature Sanjana Sanghi. The actor had on her Instagram profile shared the details of the release of Dil Bechara and said that the movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Laxmmi Bomb

The Akshay Kumar-starrer movie is a horror-comedy, which the actor called his favorite genre. Akshay released two posters of the movie which showed him dressed up in a saree. The tagline of the movie read ‘When the outcast becomes outraged’ and the actor promised nothing short of full-entertainment for the fans from the movie.

Akshay said that Laxmmi Bomb has been his passion project but it faced many delays before finally taking shape. He thanked the producers of the film–Shabina Khan and Tushar Kapoor. The film will also feature Kiara Advani in the lead role.

When asked by Varun Dhawan on the experiment of wearing a saree for the movie, Akshay called the outfit as the most graceful outfit in the world and said that it fits all in the world.

Bhuj- The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn-starred Bhuj is a war movie based on true incidents of the bravery shown by the Indian Air Force in the 1971 war to protect Bhuj from falling away from India’s hands. Ajay Devgn has played the role of a squadron leader of the Indian Air Force in the film which will also feature Sanjay Dutt in a lead role.

Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer movie is part of the Sadak franchise which was started by Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt. Alia showed excitement for her and Aditya Roy Kapoor to be the newbies in the Sadak family. Alia called the project very special as it is a kind of homecoming while the whole family contributed to the movie. She also released the poster which showed a barren road ending at Mount Kailash.

The actor who started her career with Student of the Year movie shared the message from her father Mahesh Bhatt which also suggested the reason behind picking portraits as posters instead of the usual trend of putting actors’ on the films; poster.

The Big Bull

The movie will mark the return for Abhishek Bachhan’s collaboration with the Ajay Devgn films after Bol Bachhan, Shedding light on the story of the film, the junior Bachhan hinted that the movie will show a story of Mumbai in the 1980s-90s. He hinted that the film is based on a story of rags to riches and ambitions. The movie has been directed by Kuki Gulati and will also feature Illeana D’cruz in a lead role.

Lootcase and Khuda Haafiz

Additionally, Uday Shankar revealed two more names that will be released later this year on the platform. Kunal Khemu-starrer Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Hafiz are the two movies that will see a digital release amid the coronavirus pandemic.