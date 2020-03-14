Coronavirus impact: Cinemas shut, movies postponed! Here’s how COVID-19 is affecting Bollywood

Akshay Kumar -starrer Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled to be released on March 24, has been deferred. (Photo: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak: As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus spike in India, the Centre and state governments are working to prevent the spread of the disease. While schools have been closed in most of the places and offices have been suggested to shift to work from home, a lot of states and Union Territories have also ordered the closure of places like cinema halls to avoid mass gatherings. As a result, the release of several movies has also been pushed back. Moreover, film events and music/film festivals have also been deferred.

Where have cinema halls been shut?

So far, Karnataka, Jammy and Kashmir, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have ordered the closure of cinema halls, according to an IE report. While the theatres in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will be shut till March 31, the Karnataka government ordered the closure of the theatres for the next week, the report added.

The report further stated that while Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced that schools, colleges, malls and theatres will remain shut in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that malls and theatres will remain open but all sports events, and religious and political gatherings in the state have been banned.