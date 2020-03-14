Coronavirus impact: Cinemas shut, movies postponed! Here’s how COVID-19 is affecting Bollywood

Coronavirus: Actor Tom Hanks and his wife have also been tested positive for the disease, which has infected 83 people in India so far and led to the death of two.
Coronavirus outbreak: As the number of cases of the novel coronavirus spike in India, the Centre and state governments are working to prevent the spread of the disease. While schools have been closed in most of the places and offices have been suggested to shift to work from home, a lot of states and Union Territories have also ordered the closure of places like cinema halls to avoid mass gatherings. As a result, the release of several movies has also been pushed back. Moreover, film events and music/film festivals have also been deferred.
Where have cinema halls been shut?
So far, Karnataka, Jammy and Kashmir, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have ordered the closure of cinema halls, according to an IE report. While the theatres in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will be shut till March 31, the Karnataka government ordered the closure of the theatres for the next week, the report added.
Which movies, shows and events have been affected?
Worldwide, several shows, movies and events have been postponed or put on hold. Some of them are:
- Salman Khan’s Canada and USA concert tour: According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan’s concert tour in Canada and USA, called Up, Close and Personal with Salman Khan, has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for April 3-12.
- Disney’s live-action films like The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, The Last Duel and Shang Chi have been put on hold, the IE report cited a Disney statement as saying.
- Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled to be released on March 24, has been deferred, according to the report citing its makers. The new release date is yet to be announced.
- According to the report, Fast and Furious 9 has been deferred from its May 22 release to April 2021, the team said in a statement.
- The much awaited A Quiet Place 2, which stars Emily Blunt, has also been delayed until further notice, director John Krasinski wrote on Instagram.
- Critics’ Choice Film Awards, which were scheduled to be held in Mumbai this year, have also been cancelled.
- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Chris Hemsworth, who was scheduled to visit India to promote his Netflix film Extraction, has cancelled his visit, according to the report.
- Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also announced on Instagram that shoot for her talk show has been suspended till March 30.
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife have also been tested positive for the disease, which has infected 83 people in India so far and led to the death of two. Meanwhile, the global death toll of the virus has surpassed 5,000 on Saturday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.