Coronavirus awareness: Jeetu Bhaiya’s conversation with dad is a must-watch! TVF releases video to raise awareness

Coronavirus in India: As the 21-day lockdown proceeds, several people have been complaining about having to stay at home. At the same time, various celebrities and influencers have been requesting everyone to stay at home in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, which is causing COVID-19. Taking a step in this direction, The Viral Fever, popularly known as streaming platform and web series producer TVF, has released an awareness video to tell people about coronavirus and the importance of following the lockdown.

Released as a part of TVF’s famous ‘Conversation with Dad’ series, the video has been produced entirely out of the homes of all the people involved, the disclaimer reads. In the video, characters Jeetu, played by Kota Factory and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan fame Jitendra Kumar, and his dad, played by Gajraj Rao, are shown having a video call conversation, during which Jeetu sees that his dad is about to sneak out of his house.

In the video, Jeetu tells his dad to sit with him and have a conversation before he goes out and then proceeds to inform his dad about the importance of staying inside. His dad can be seen at first giving reasons like he is only going “four houses” away, or that he can follow a treatment suggested by a so-called Godman. When Jeetu explains that no one is immune, as seen in countries like Italy and UK, his dad says that the people in those countries eat recklessly, while Indians eat healthy food making them immune. Jeetu negates all such arguments to explain to Rao that India is right now fighting a war against an invisible enemy.

He also informs his dad that since coronavirus symptoms remain unknown for 14 days, it is hard to narrow down who is infected and who is not.

Soon after this, his dad panics and thinks he has coronavirus. Calming his father down, Jeetu informs that coronavirus is curable, we just need to contact the helpline number. “It is crucial to stay inside because the fear is that if this infection spreads, we might run out of hospital beds to treat people.”

He then makes an emotional appeal to his father to think about all the children who might not be able to meet their parents again due to one person’s carelessness.

He also says that Indians are patriotic people, and at this moment, Indians have to only follow one act of patriotism, which is to stay at home.

The video ends with various members of TVF appealing to the viewers to take the lockdown seriously and not violate it, so as to ensure that they themselves and everyone around them can remain healthy.