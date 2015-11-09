‘Cop’ Jennifer Lopez gets busted by FBI in ‘Shades of Blue’ trailer

Unlike her public image, Jennifer Lopez can be seen shooting her partner to stage a crime scene and getting busted by the FBI in the newly-released action-packed trailer of her upcoming NBC cop drama ‘Shades of Blue.’

The ‘Booty’ singer took to her Facebook page sharing the trailer, wherein she, in her character Harlee Santos, can be heard telling her colleague “I’ve been known to improvise, creative police work”, People Magazine reported.

She captioned the trailer, “So proud of Shades of Blue. Can’t wait for you all to see it. Check out the trailer now! Who we think we are and who we turn out to be… are they ever the same? ?#?FirstLook ?#?ShadesOfBlue”.

The series will depict the ability of the cops taking a step too far outside the lines of legality in crime busts that eventually leads to get them arrested by the FBI.

This will be after a long time that Lopez will be seen in this avatar since her ‘Out of Sight’ days.