Connection between Tandav controversy and Family Man 2 release overstated, says Manoj Bajpayee

One of India’s most bankable and successful actors on OTT space in the current times Manoj Bajpayee has said that the linking of The Family Man 2’s release with Tandav fallout has been overstated. Bajpayee was speaking at the Indian Express e-Adda event to Executive Editor Ananta Geonka and film critic Shubhra Gupta. When he was asked if there was a fear before releasing The Family Man Season 2 considering that it had a political tone, Bajpayee responded that the connection between the two was overstated. Bajpayee further asked the interviewers if the series appeared to be censored to them by any chance.

The Dial 100 actor explained that the Family Man season 2 had already been completed before the Tandav row and added that the producers were only worried about the protest happening in a different part of the country. Bajpayee was hinting at the protests that took place in the state of Tamil Nadu before the release of The Family Man season 2. Bajpayee added that he was sure once the protestors watched the series they would understand that the show was very much about them. He further said that the directors of the series-Raj and DK- had put every side of the debate and contention in full view and left it for the viewers to pick their side.

On being asked about the bumper success of the web series across all age groups and regions of the country, Bajpayee said that it is indispensable for an OTT content to depict real aspects of the character including deep nuances, layers and dynamics among family members, husband-wife, father-children among others. The actor further said that OTT shows which are devoid of realistic content fall flat on their face as it is very difficult for the show to keep the audience hooked for 9-10 episodes merely on the basis of drama and extravaganza.

Discussing his entry into the OTT space and a series of successful web series, Bajpayee said that before he signed The Family Man he did not want to become a part of the clutter that was being dished out on the OTT platforms. He further said that he was waiting for something new, meaty and a script that tried to experiment with the format and The Family Man ticked all the boxes for him.

On the issue of censorship, the Satya fame actor said that great responsibility comes with freedom of expression and the team of the Family Man took utmost care with regard to the question of free speech. Recalling instances from the set of The Family Man, Bajpayee said that there used to be long discussions on the viability of each and every cuss word used in the series and all attempts were made to edit out the words which did not contribute to the character or storyline. Drawing a clear line between use of cuss words just for the heck of it and their creative use to depict the situation and character’s mindframe, Bajpayee said that violence, intimate scenes and cuss words should only be used to contribute to the character development or storyline.

On the question of censorship, Bajpayee said that it was incumbent upon the makers to self-censor to the best extent possible but the problem arises when the filmmakers are told what to do. Citing instances of many fans of his commenting that they cannot show his recent web series to their children, Bajpayee said that parents should become censors and stop their children from viewing what they are not supposed to watch. He further emphasised that the series like The Family Man, Dial 100 are not made for children below 15-16 and it is for the parents to play the hawk in the household.

Visibly jubilant with the current success of OTT space, Bajpayee said that OTT space has made writers, directors and storytellers the real king of the industry and wished that the current times in the industry prevails. He also said that every night before he goes to bed he wishes that the OTT space gets more wings and never ends.