Confirmed! Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to release this year only – Check finalised date

Confirmed! Finally the date for Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has been released. The finalised date for the movie was shared by movie critic and business Analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. While taking about the relese date of the film Adarsh shared a post saying, “Rajinikanth. Akshay Kumar… #2Point0 release date finalised: 29 Nov 2018… Directed by Shankar… Music by AR Rahman… Official announcement.” Along with the date, he also shared a exclusive fist look poster of the film which also has the new release date of the film.

The production company of the film, Lyca Productions took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “With Great Pride and Immense Excitement announcing the release date of our #MagnumOpus #2Point0 – ???? November 29Th, 2018. Gear up to view the Ultimate Clash ???? #GoodOrEvil #WhoDecides @shankarshanmugh @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @arrahman @iamAmyJackson #2Point0FromNov29.” The same post was then shared by Akshay Kumar, who wrote, “Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018!”

Earlier this year, the release date of the movie was in the news as the film that was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on 27th April 2018 was postponed once again. Taran Adarsh had shared a post saying, “Now that Dhanush has announced the release date of the Rajinikanth starrer #Kaala – 27 April 2018 – it is clear that #2Point0 [Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar] will *not* arrive on 27 April 2018… Here’s the first look poster of #Kaala.”

The movie was initially scheduled to release this year on Diwali was earlier postponed to January 25, to avoid a clash with Golmaal Again. And, it was again postponed. In a letter issued to the media, Lyca Productions had announced that the release date of the 3D sci-fi film, directed by Shankar, has been pushed further.