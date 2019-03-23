Confirmed! Jackie Shroff joins the Vijay-starrer Thalapathy 63

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. (Photo: Twitter)

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar aka Vijay, who has delivered several blockbuster films including Sarkar, Theri, Ghilli, Mersal, Jilla and more, is currently gearing for the release of his next film Thalapathy 63. The actor has carved a niche for himself with his phenomenal acting skills and the film that is directed by Atlee, has already become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now, another news of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff joining the team of Thalapathy 63 is making headlines.

The producer of the film, Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment, announced the collaboration with a Tweet. She wrote, “We are happy to welcome #JackieShroff Sir on board #Thalapathy63.” Reportedly, Jackie will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in the film. Check out the tweet below:

Archana’s Kalpathi’s Tweet:

The Vijay starrer has been hogging the limelight for the videos that went viral from the sets of Thalapathy 63. The actor was in SRM University, Chennai, and several videos of fans going gaga over the actor surfaced the internet. In a video, the female lead of the film Nayanthara and Vijay are seen arriving at their shoot location with a thunderous welcome by their fans.

Vijay’s Thalapathy 63 is reportedly a period sports drama with the actor essaying the role of a football coach. In a report published by India Today, the makers of the film have cast 16 newcomers who will be essaying the role of football players in the film. Along with Vijay and Nayanthara, the Atlee directorial also stars Kathir, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj.

Thalapathy 63 is slated to release on 27th of October this year.