Complaint filed against Ranveer Singh for his bold photoshoot; FIR not registered yet

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh has been ruling the internet for the past few days owing to his latest nude photoshoot. While some have lauded the actor for his boldness, others have felt triggered so much so that action has been sought against him.

According to IS, an official informed that two applications were filed on Monday seeking registration of an FIR against the actor for “hurting sentiments of women” due to his obscene pictures on social media. The complaint was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and a woman lawyer who was formerly a journalist by profession.

The officer said that the complaint stated that the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through nude photographs. The complaint seeks registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. Another complaint has reportedly been filed by a lawyer.

Ranveer had done the nude photoshoot for Paper magazine and the pictures of the shoot went viral once Ranveer uploaded them on his Instagram handle. The internet went into a frenzy triggering discussions and debates. In the photos, Ranveer is posing on a Turkish rug, wearing his birthday suit. According to the reports, the carpet that Ranveer used as a prop for the shoot costs around Rs. 6.6 lakhs and the cost has seemed to be one more shock for the netizens.

Ranveer’s Photos have received mixed reactions on social media where large numbers of his fans and friends including Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt supported him, while some netizens including entertainer Mimi Chakraborty took it otherwise.

After making an appearance on a show with Bear Grylls. Ranveer is currently working on several other film project including Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’.