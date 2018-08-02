Complaint against Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil for portraying Jayalalithaa as ‘dictator’ on show

A complaint has been filed against the actor and Bigg Boss Tamil host, Kamal Haasan. (Source: IE)

A complaint has been filed against the actor and Bigg Boss Tamil host, Kamal Haasan, for portraying former chief minister of the state Jayalalithaa as a dictator during the show. The complaint alleges that Haasan through Bigg Boss Tamil 2 had portrayed former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa as a dictator. The complaint was filed by a lawyer named Louisal Ramesh and also names Vijay TV, the channel on which the show is broadcast.

In one of the episodes of the show, the contestants were given a weekly task, where one of the inmates had to act as a dictator. The complainant alleged that the Vishwaroopam 2 actor made statements like “you know what happened to the dictators that ruled the state” during the reality show, which was alleged to be an attempt to defame the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

“Hassan and the production firm behind the show are portaying the late chief minister Amma as a dictator with an intention to bring disrepute to her,” the lawyer said. She claimed that everything on the show was “scripted”, and said the production house and Haasan determined what one should do and speak while performing their tasks.

One of the co-contestants is seen telling the person playing the part of the dictator that she was from north India and as such “did not know what happened to those in Tamil Nadu who gave a dictatorial rule earlier”.

“Kamal Haasan, speaking on Saturday while compiling (the week’s episodes) will speak on similar lines saying what happened to such people who ruled like a dictator,” she said.

The complaint added that Bigg Boss-2 programme is defaming Amma, who gave a peaceful rule, by portraying her as a dictator. “The show should be banned and legal action should be initiated against Kamal Haasan and producer Endemolshine India,” it said.