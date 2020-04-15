Coming soon on Netflix: ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee

For Netflix viewers, it will be nothing less than a visual treat to gear up to watch ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ starting May 1.

Netflix users, pay attention! Wondering what to watch next on Netflix? Gear up for Netflix movie ‘Mrs Serial Killer’, yes that is correct. Starring Jacquerline Fernandez and ‘The Family Man’ star Manoj Bajpayee, Mrs Serial Killer is set to start streaming on Netflix from May 1st. Both Jacqueline and Manoj Bajpayee announced the release together in a peppy video interaction released on Wednesday.

In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen asking Manoj Bajpayee what outfit to wear for the premier and the actor, in his candid, fun-hearted way, engages in a banter. Notably, she teases him about being ‘the family man’, a clear reference to his critically acclaimed web series ‘The Family Man’. In turn, the actor light heartedly asks her to stop pointing the knife at him! Perhaps this is the visual cue for movie watchers to realise that their film is related to ‘crime’ and let’s not forget, the name of the film is ‘Mrs Serial Killer’. Now, this gets quite interesting, doesn’t it?

Thus, the release date of their Netflix film is announced through this funny and candid interaction.

According to its synopsis, ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ will be about a husband who is framed and later imprisoned while his wife is determined to prove her husband’s innocence. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan. ‘Uri’ actor Mohit Raina will be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Mrs Serial Killer’.

Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier acted in Netflix film ‘Drive’, with Sushant Singh Rajput as her co-star. With his striking performance in and as ‘The Family Man’, Manoj Bajpayee received overwhelming response from India and abroad for the web series. In ‘The Family Man’, the actor portrays the role of a middle class family man who is working for the National Investigation Agency.

For Netflix viewers, it will be nothing less than a visual treat to gear up to watch ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ starting May 1.