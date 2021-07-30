Comedy Premium League: Upcoming Netflix show promises a laugh riot

The show drops on Netflix on August 20. (Photo credit: Netflix)

Sixteen comedians, four teams, one champion — no, that’s not the lineup for a team event the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Netflix’s latest comedy show. The streaming giant has announced the launch of Comedy Premium League, its new comedy series that will feature sixteen of India’s top comedians divided up into four teams. These four teams will compete against each other for the title of comedy champions and if the trailer that was dropped recently is anything to by, it promises to be a non-stop laughathon. The show drops on Netflix on August 20.

Host Prajakta Koli can be seen in the trailer warning the audience to be prepared for jokes in several comedy formats, including improv, stand-up, skit, punchlines, roast, and presentation comedy. Koli also claims that it was a comedy show that is not satisfied by tickling the funny bone, and wants to fracture it.

The four teams competing for the title in Comedy Premium League are Naazuk Nevle of Mallika Dua, Rahul Dua, Urooj Ashfaq, and Rahul Subramanian; Lovable Langoors of Amit Tandon, Rytasha Rathore, Aadar Malik, and Samay Raina; Gharelu Gilaharis featuring Kenny Sebastian, Kaneez Surka, Aakash Gupta, and Prashasti Singh, and IDGAF Iguanas of Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Tanmay Bhat, and Sumaira Shaikh.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also makes an appearance in the trailer of Comedy Premium League and manages to leave the audience in splits during that time by taking a dig at himself.

Streaming platforms in India have been banking on comedy shows for viewership from the very beginning with Netflix itself signing several of India’s big-name stars such as Vir Das, Kanan Gill, and Kenny Sebastian for original content, while Amazon Prime Video is home to Comicstaan, a competition for up-and-coming comedians also starring the likes of Sapan Verma, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and Zakeer Khan. The show is hosted by Sumukhi Suresh and Abish Mathew.