Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator, condition critical

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava remains on ventilator in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Sources told PTI that the comedian’s condition was critical.

The 58-year-old comic suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and was admitted to the premier health care institute. He later underwent an angioplasty procedure.

“Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the ICU,” the source told PTI.

The comedian is under the care of Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the Department of Cardiology.

Srivastava’s cousin Ashok Srivastava had said on Wednesday evening that the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising. Srivastava suffered immense brain damage after the cardiac arrest.

“He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” he had said, adding that the comedian’s wife Shikha had reached Delhi.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with Shikha and assured help. Later in the day,Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoked to the AIIMS Director and enquired about the comedian’s health.

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after taking part in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also appeared in several Hindi films such as Baazigar, Maine Pyar Kiya, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was also one of the contestants on the third season of Bigg Boss.

He also participated in shows such as Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Comedy Circus. In 2017, the comedian revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed his mimicry.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the actor said: “He told me, ‘If you wish to, you should mimic me, just take care that the crowd should be entertained.’ He believes mimicry is an art. Modi ji, in fact, said that there should not be in any discrimination, that powerful people are not poked fun at, and only rest of the sections are the subject of one’s humour.”

He is currently the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI