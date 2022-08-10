Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Well-known comedian and actor Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning, while he was working out at a gym in the national capital. Confirming the same, his team has informed that the 59-year-old had suffered a mild heart attack and has been admitted to AIIMS. The team further informed that the actor is doing fine and is conscious.

According to the Indian Express, the actor collapsed while running on a treadmill at the gym. It was then that he complained of chest pain and then collapsed. He will remain under the observation of doctors and will be discharged in a few days. He is under the observation of Dr Nitish Nyay and his team. He was given CPR twice to revive his heart.

“Monitoring the heart rate while working out on a treadmill helps with safety needs as well. Most treadmills have the functionality to show the heart rate, either with help of a chest strap or a heart rate compatible watch,” Deepak Rawat, fitness expert, Cure.fit, told indianexpress.com.

While Raju Srivastava is a popular name on television and one of the most successful stand-up comedians in India, the actor is known for imitating politicians.

During an earlier interview with Indian Express, Srivastava, while sharing a successful formula for comedy, pointed out that it is very important to connect with the audience. He also pointed out that comedy is not about sharing silly jokes but about humoring life’s situations, without hurting anybody’s feelings.

He has also appeared in a number of films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, among others. He was also one of the contestants in the Big Boss season 3. Srivastava was noticed after he participated in a popular television show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

Earlier on July 23, 2022, actor Deepesh Bhan passed away while playing cricket. He is servive by his wife and a one-year-old son.