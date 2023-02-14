Come… Fall In Love with the stars of Sony Entertainment Television as they talk about honoring love this Valentine’s Day

Love is the simplest of emotions in the world and yet, it means so many different things for different people. Love can be complicated, love can be friendship, love can be concern and affection, love could mean finding pleasure in the smallest actions and so much more. Echoing similar sentiments, the stars of Sony Entertainment Television, tell us what they plan to do on this special day that honors love and what this emotion means to them.

Talking about celebrating the 14th of February, Chef Garima Arora of ‘MasterChef India’ says, “Food is the language of love, so I think its right to celebrate this day with lots of good food along with your loved ones. My ideal valentine’s celebration is to dig into a warm brownie with chocolate sauce with your beloved or making a home cooked meal that he/ she loves.”

Pooja Banerjee essaying the role of Pihu Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 says, “I don’t think there should be just one specific day where you celebrate love with your better half. Love should be celebrated everyday and not just with your special someone, but with everyone that matters to you. This year since I’ll be busy shooting for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, I’ll try to wind up shoot early and spend time with my husband and daughter, followed by dinner at our favourite place. Spending each minute with them brightens my day and I am looking forward to spending some quality time with them this Valentine’s day.”

The dashing host of Indian Idol 13 Aditya Narayan shares, “Valentine’s Day isn’t only for couples; it’s for everyone. We adore our parents, family, and friends, and we cherish each and every moment of our lives. My wife and I empower each other and strive to be the best versions of ourselves, which is beautiful. I wish everyone a great Valentine’s Day and hope that everyone spends it with those they care about.”

Aditi Dev Sharma of Kathaa Ankahee says, “Understanding each other without saying words, the small gestures that bring a smile to your face – this is what romance is to me. As for my plans, I haven’t decided yet but a dinner date with my husband might be on the cards. While this season of love is round the corner, I’d like to wish all my fans a Happy Valentine’s day.”