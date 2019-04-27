Colors TV trolled for Avengers Endgame-inspired Naagin poster

The planet Earth is the grip of Avengers Endgame fever and the movie is on a massive record-shattering spree across the globe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has also inspired many brand to come up with innovative ideas from promotion but Color TV's poster for its popular TV show Naagin 3 takes the cake and have it too! The show's latest season has reached its climax and they took the occasion to promote it with an Avengers Endgame-inspired tweet that read: "The EndGame we are excited about" The #EndGame we are excited about. ???? #AvengersEndgame #Naagin3 pic.twitter.com\/rakSbGBMxn \u2014 COLORS (@ColorsTV) April 26, 2019 However, the promotion did not go as per plan and netizens started trolling the tweet and the show left, right and centre. While tweets made fun of this attempt others were mocked the Naagin 3 makers for comparing their show with MCU film. Some eve apologised to Marvel! Sample these: WHY?! Sorry Marvel ???? \u2014 \u03bd\u03b1\u03b9s\u043d \u2665 (@vaishpatel1) April 27, 2019 One user asked Thor to pay visit to Colors TV Office, another asked whether it is a joke! ColorsTv thor should go for ur head office ???? \u2014 Shivani Chaudhary (@_Shivani_C) April 26, 2019 Avengers: Am I joke to you? \u2014 Chirag Maheriya (@CHiRAAG_MAHERiA) April 26, 2019 Also Read |\u00a0From Google to Railways, Avengers Endgame fever grips all as brands come up with innovative ideas Here, see some more hilarious reactions from Twitter. I am done with the world pic.twitter.com\/9mqv5DZo4d \u2014 Devang Ajmera (@devangajmera03) April 26, 2019 Yeah.no.don't compare them even as a joke. \u2014 It's all about the Endgame ???? (@shamsia_b10) April 26, 2019 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e ???? \u2014 Amandeep Singh Siddhu (@amandeepsiddhu) April 26, 2019 Also Watch: Avengers Endgame Trailer Avengers Endgame is the hottest topic of discussion on the internet right now and everyone is raving about it. The Colors show, meanwhile, is heading for a finale in this season. The show's producer also confirmed that all the main characters from the earlier season will make a comeback in the show based on supernatural events. The characters of early seasons including Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra will come back and for one or more episodes. They are expected to help in defeating the antagonist Taamsi and restore the naagmani. In 2016, another show of Colors TV, Sasural Simar Ka copied Game of Thrones Hall of Faces and was trolled as well.