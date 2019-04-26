Colors Infinity show: Neha Dhupia’s ‘BFFs With Vogue’ season 3 to air from 27 April!

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2019 12:58:41 PM

Jeep returns as ‘Presenting’ sponsor while the channel ropes in RealIsADiamond.in as ‘Powered By’ sponsor.

neha dhupia, Colors Infinity, BFFs with Vogue, Jeep, RealIsADiamond.in, Alex Kuruvilla, colors infinity shows list, colors infinity shows online, colors infinity shows in India, colors infinity shows name, colors infinity shows schedule, bffs with vogue season 3 release date, bffs with vogue season 3 start date, bffs with vogue season 3 watch onlineJeep returns as ‘Presenting’ sponsor while the channel ropes in RealIsADiamond.in as ‘Powered By’ sponsor.

GEC Colors Infinity is all set to premiere the new season of ‘BFFs With Vogue’ on 27th April. The latest season of ‘Real Friends, Unreal Fun’ is hosted by Neha Dhupia. The channel’s homegrown show will air every Saturday at 9 pm. The third season of BFFs With Vogue showcases a hue like never-before bringing out the uncanny, candid and unseen avatar of the guests on the show.

Boasting a list of Bollywood stars and starlets including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar and many more with their BFFs and confidants, this season is a gateway for viewers into the inner sanctum of these idolised celebrities, that goes beyond the confines of the characters they play in films and the multi-million strong universes of their zealots on social media.

READ: Men in black international trailer 2: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are saving the world too

Along with a host of the show’s distinguished signature games, this year introduces many more contests spread across different segments. Facing an inevitable choice of confessing and confiding to a slew of gossip-laced questions or bearing the fiery consequences of silence, guests will find a suited punishment in replacing the preferred vodka shots by gulping down shots of chilies, vinegar, wasabi and all things spicy in ‘Platter of Punishment’ or lose their clothes on television during the ‘Say It or Strip It’ segment. This season viewers will also get an opportunity to explore the BFFs With Vogue loft in 360° and participate in a contest to win goodies, by discovering hidden objects in the virtual loft.

This season viewers will also get an exclusive opportunity to explore the BFFs With Vogue loft in 360° and participate in a contest to win exciting goodies, by discovering hidden objects in the virtual loft. Further blending with and complementing the channel’s entertaining programming, Colors Infinity will be launching an Amazon Alexa skill to create an engaging consumer experience for Amazon Echo device owners and BFFs With Vogue fans through a unique quiz in the voice of the sassy host Neha Dhupia.

Colors Infinity will also be launching an Amazon Alexa skill for Amazon Echo device owners and BFFs With Vogue fans through a quiz in the voice of the host Neha Dhupia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Colors Infinity show: Neha Dhupia’s ‘BFFs With Vogue’ season 3 to air from 27 April!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition