Colors Infinity show: Neha Dhupia’s ‘BFFs With Vogue’ season 3 to air from 27 April!

GEC Colors Infinity is all set to premiere the new season of 'BFFs With Vogue' on 27th April. The latest season of 'Real Friends, Unreal Fun' is hosted by Neha Dhupia. The channel's homegrown show will air every Saturday at 9 pm. The third season of BFFs With Vogue showcases a hue like never-before bringing out the uncanny, candid and unseen avatar of the guests on the show. Boasting a list of Bollywood stars and starlets including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar and many more with their BFFs and confidants, this season is a gateway for viewers into the inner sanctum of these idolised celebrities, that goes beyond the confines of the characters they play in films and the multi-million strong universes of their zealots on social media. READ: Men in black international trailer 2: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are saving the world too Along with a host of the show's distinguished signature games, this year introduces many more contests spread across different segments. Facing an inevitable choice of confessing and confiding to a slew of gossip-laced questions or bearing the fiery consequences of silence, guests will find a suited punishment in replacing the preferred vodka shots by gulping down shots of chilies, vinegar, wasabi and all things spicy in 'Platter of Punishment' or lose their clothes on television during the 'Say It or Strip It' segment. This season viewers will also get an opportunity to explore the BFFs With Vogue loft in 360° and participate in a contest to win goodies, by discovering hidden objects in the virtual loft. Further blending with and complementing the channel's entertaining programming, Colors Infinity will be launching an Amazon Alexa skill to create an engaging consumer experience for Amazon Echo device owners and BFFs With Vogue fans through a unique quiz in the voice of the sassy host Neha Dhupia.