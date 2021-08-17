Clean Ganga: Rag Rag Mein Ganga set to return for a second season on DD National from this date! Check details

The first season of the show had been watched by 1.75 crore viewers. (Image: Twitter/DD National)

Rag Rag Mein Ganga: National Broadcaster Doordarshan is bringing back its travelogue ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ with a second season. The development was announced by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday. Announcing the launch of the programme, the Union Minister said that the first season of the show had been watched by 1.75 crore viewers, which was why the decision for bringing a second season has been taken. According to a statement by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show would look at mythological, historical, cultural as well as socio-economic details surrounding the Holy River Ganga.

Apart from that, the show, which would revolve around the central theme of ‘nirmalta’ and ‘aviralta’(serenity and persistence), would also focus on the work that (National Mission for Clean Ganga) NMCG has carried out to save the Holy River. ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ season 2 would also try to spread awareness around the need to conserve the river. It would showcase the landscape of the river and would also apprise the viewers about the river’s currently ecological condition.

The season 2 of the show would have 26 episodes, and the anchor of the show would be actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who is well known for his work. Rag Rag Mein Ganga season 2 is set to go on air on DD National this Saturday, that is August 21, and is scheduled to be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 pm.

During the announcement of the show, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that due to the efforts of the Centre, River Ganga was among the top 10 cleanest rivers of such a length in a period of three years.

Much like the first season of the show which aired back in 2019, the second season has also been created by Doordarshan in collaboration with the NMCG.