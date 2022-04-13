Clash of Titans at BO: With Beast, KGF 2 release, trade experts expect ‘tsunami’ at ticket counters this weekend

The magic wand id big-screen directors from Rohit Shetty to SS Rajamouli has reversed the fate of the Box Office which stopped doing business in the pandemic era. The wheel is turning again as cinephiles get back to the theatres for a grand 70mm experience, making things look better for upcoming big-budget releases like Yash’s HGF Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast. Both the biggies are expected to bring a ‘tsunami’ to ticket counters.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told the Indian Express that KGF 2 is showing terrific performance with advance bookings and has already beaten RRR in this aspect. He is expecting an even higher ‘spot booking for KGF 2 starting Thursday and will grow further over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Beast is also not far behind in Advance Bookings. Film industry tracker Ajay Srinivasan said the pre-booking for the thriller in Tamil Nadu is “phenomenal”. The film’s shows are already houseful until Sunday and people advance booking tickets for Monday. The movie is expected to push the envelope in terms of audience and can make a loyal fan base in the North as well. . Varun Dhawan releasing its Hindi trailer and Shah Rukh Khan joining in for the promotions has done good PR for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, Rathi asserted.

According to Adarsh, Beast and KGF 2 will face a ‘huge clash’ in their respective states, given the popularity of Vijay in Tamil Nadu and Yash’s craze in Karnataka. But, in the Hindi belt, KGF 2 will find more takers, he predicts. Analyst Girish Johar thinks that though Beast is a popular title down south, KGF has an upper hand because of its pan India appeal. His early estimates say KGF 2 that hits 3000-35000 screens in the Hindi belt will earn Rs 35 crore on opening day. Rathi believes it will earn Rs 30 crore in the Hindi belt alone.



Beast released at cinema halls on April 13, KGF: Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 14 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.