Clash of the Titans! Rajinikanth’s Petta vs Ajith’s Viswasam at box-office tomorrow!

The craze and excitement for both of these films are increasing as the release date inches closer.

Expect a fan frenzy at the box-office as Rajinikanth’s Petta and Thala Ajith’s Viswasam clash at theatres for the first time in 13 years. Both actors enjoy a massive fan base and this is going to be quite the competition. Both films are slated to release on January 10, 2019. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted that the Petta versus Viswasam battle at the box-office is trending and has kicked the curiosity among the audience.

Sreedhar Pillai’s Tweet:

Less than 24 hours to go, the trending topic is #PettaversusViswasam battle at the box-office. Due to the hype surrounding the films, the advance booking has been terrific for the #PongalWeekend. It has kicked up curiosity that most people want to have a “look” at both of them. pic.twitter.com/pqgNdkBwhw — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 9, 2019

Viswasam’s overseas distributor A&P groups confirmed the movie’s overseas screen release.

Ramesh Bala’s Tweet:

Official: #Viswasam overseas distributor @AandPgroups confirms 1000+ screen release in Overseas.. Biggest release for a #Thala #Ajith movie in Overseas.. Considering the competition, this is really good.. pic.twitter.com/7H4Tr4FhXa — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2019

On the other hand, Petta’s new mass action sequence promo has been released to keep the Rajini fever going!

Ramesh Bala’s Tweet:

Also Read: Petta Movie Trailer, Plenty of Rajnikanth style, film to release on Jan 10

Ramesh Bala named the battle as the ‘Historic Box Office Battle’ and tweeted about it.

Ramesh Bala’s Tweet:

A Historic Box Office Battle – #Petta vs #Viswasam – is brewing at the #Kollywood Box office.. More ppl who are normally not tuned towards the movies have started paying attention bcos of the heightened buzz..#Pongal2019 Festival in Theaters starts 5 days early on Jan 10th.. pic.twitter.com/bL2eqwgqLv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 9, 2019

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about the screen count, which mentioned that both films can expect about 600-700 screens each.

Sreedhar Pillai’s Tweet:

3 days more for the big #PettaversusViswasam Worldwide. In TN both will get around 650-700 screens with maximum number of them being shared. There may not be individual records as b-o gets divided, but the combined numbers are going to be Huge! pic.twitter.com/8eyVd2JSRd — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 7, 2019

If we look at opening day numbers of the last films of the two stars in Chennai alone, Ajith’s previous film Vivegam had raked in Rs 1.21 crore on the first day while Rajinikanth’s 2.0 made a record at the box office with Rs 2.64 crore collection. Now each star’s film would eat into the other’s collection.

Watch Petta’s Trailer:



Watch Viswasam’s Trailer:



Rajinikanth’s film has Trisha Krishnan, Simran Bagga, Bobby Simha, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Ajith will be pairing up with Nayanthara after five years in Viswasam. Trailers of both the films went viral on the day they were released. We wonder how both the films are going to fare at the box office. The craze and excitement for both of these films are increasing as the release date inches closer. Petta and Viswasam will also be clashing with NTR Biopic, Kathanayakudu, Ram Charan’s Vineya Vidheya Rama and Varun Tej’s F2 during Pongal.