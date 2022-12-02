Cirkus Trailer: Ranveer Singh promises a laughter riot; Deepika Padukone steals the show

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez has been released. The film promises to tickle your funny bone.

For the unversed, Cirkus is based on the 1982 released Hindi film Angoor, which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Ranveer and Varun will be seen in double roles.

The 3 minutes and 39 seconds trailer features Ranveer Singh as an electrician who works in a circus. We witness how Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma are dealing with doppelganger issues. Set in the ’60s, the movie is shot mostly indoors. The trailer video also gives a glimpse of the song ‘Current laga re’. The trailer has multiple Golmaal references as it features the characters Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky as orphans. Deepika Padukone makes a surprise appearance as she appears in a song with Ranveer.

Watch the trailer video of Cirkus here:

This will be Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Earlier the duo gave us Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which he will share the screen with Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Cirkus releases in theatres on December 23.