Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and beyond: Why Ranveer Singh is the best draw for India’s top filmmakers

Ranveer Singh is one of the most sought-after names in the Indian film industry. An explosion of charm, charisma, and acting talent, Ranveer is considered the best actor of his generation. Naturally, he is the best choice for the country’s top filmmakers too. In the past, Ranveer has teamed with distinguished directorial voices like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Aditya Chopra, and others.

His upcoming slate includes the comedy entertainer Cirkus with Rohit Shetty and the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar.

That’s not all. After three legendary collaborations in the past—Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat—Ranveer is rumoured to work with master storyteller Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a fourth time on Baiju Bawra. There’s also buzz of Ranveer conquering the Pan India scene with an upcoming 3-part adaptation of the epic Tamil novel Velpari, to be directed by South maverick S. Shankar.

There are several factors that make Ranveer the best pick for these esteemed filmmakers. As a performer, he’s supremely versatile, portraying grand, larger-than-life characters with the same fire and gusto as he does quieter, more intimate roles. The actor has comfortably aced all genres of filmmaking, including comedy, action, drama, romance, musicals and historical epics.

He’s also a big commercial draw with legions of devoted fans. In fact, his upcoming release, Cirkus, is being predicted to end Hindi cinema’s dry spell after a year of box-office duds.

One of the most bankable stars out there, Ranveer commands a huge craze not only at home but also internationally, and was recently honoured with the Etoile d’Or award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. “It’s surely an exciting time for Ranveer Singh with some of India’s foremost directors lining up to work with him,” says a trade source. “The actor is one of the last true-blue superstars of India, given his massive following. His immense popularity around the globe, exemplary work ethic and ability to slip into any character with ease and authenticity is what makes him the best pick for these filmmakers. He has proved his mettle time and again over the last 12 years and these upcoming films will further establish him as the real deal.”