Cirkus: Deepika Padukone is back as Meenamma for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Current Laga Re’; Netizens can’t keep calm

Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty who impressed us with their first outing, of the superhit comedy ‘Chennai Express’ are back together for ‘Current Laga Re’ – new song from the director’s upcoming next, ‘Cirkus’, starring Ranveer Singh. Touted as the ‘Queen of Entertainment’, Deepika Padukone has set her charm not just in the country but is also making waves globally, representing the Indian entertainment industry on the global map. The makers of Cirkus released the first track from the film on Thursday and it is an absolute treat. The track titled Current Laga Re features star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing their hearts out. The track begins with Deepika Padukone ruling the dance floor matched by Ranveer Singh’s energy and the star couple’s electrifying chemistry.

Ever since the audience saw a glimpse of her in the trailer of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', they were eagerly waiting for the song to release. Deepika's short cameo in the trailer as well had broken the internet and the song is all set to do the same. Moreover, Deepika can be seen coming back after 9 years in her Meenamma vibes from Chennai Express on the screen, which has sent her fanclubs in frenzy. See how they reacted to it;

Deepveer and Rohit Shetty arrived on the red carpet of #CurrentLagaRe song launch event in Mumbai today! ❤️😍#QueenOfEntertainment pic.twitter.com/wp4lGs6iER — Pranay (@deepika_vibes) December 8, 2022

Deepika Padukone in #CurrentLagaRe for #Cirkus . Deepveer said let me show you how it's done 😭 MASSS SONGGG ⚡#QueenOfEntertainment pic.twitter.com/NV6dli0RnC — Aabha (@deepikadaughter) December 8, 2022

Though it’s a special cameo by Deepika for just the song in the film, everybody has been busy talking only and only about her throughout. The film promotions are ON and Deepika is all over even though she has just a special appearance no one can stop talking about her.

Apart from this, Deepika has a mega lineup ahead. She will also be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, The Intern Remake, Project K costarring Prabhas.