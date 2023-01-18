‘Cinema Lovers Day’ to be celebrated on January 20; Here’s how you can watch Varisu, Thunivu, Avatar for just Rs 99

Here’s some good news for the movie buffs as they are in for a treat and will now get to watch films in theatres for just Rs 99 on the occasion of ‘Cinema Lovers Day’.

As per the PVR Cinemas, fans can catch up on new releases like James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Varisu, Thunivu and other films at low prices.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has received an overwhelming response collecting Rs. 471 crore so far in India crossing fan favourite Avengers: Endgame. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals, immersive world-building, action and compelling characters.

How will the reduced ticket prices help?

The reduction in ticket prices will make the films more accessible to a wider audience and encourage everyone to come experience the movies on the big screen. We saw a similar trend during the ‘World Cinema Day’ when the ticket prices were reduced to Rs 75. It helped people from different sections of the society to enjoy multiplex experience with their families and the sale of tickets went up.

Steps to book tickets for Rs 99:

Varisu and Thunivu

Vijay’s film Varisu is already a hit and fans are thronging the theaters in huge numbers to watch the commercial drama. Varisu has managed to record a double-digit collection at the box office. Ajith’s Thunivu, which released on the same day, is also receiving love from the audience.

On Tuesday, Varisu collected approximately Rs 17 crore, as reported by India Today. With Rs 17 crore added to its collection on Tuesday, its estimated total collection stands somewhere around Rs 120 crore.

On the other hand, Thunivu‘s net collection until Monday stood at Rs 78.20 crore and on Tuesday it added another Rs 9 crore to its total earnings. Currently, the film’s total net collection, after seven days of release, is Rs 87.20 crore, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by H Vinoth, the film has also been performing well overseas, becoming Ajith’s biggest film in international markets.