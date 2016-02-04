Cindy Crawford clarifies statement about her retirement

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has cleared rumours she is going to retire when she turns 50, saying she is looking forward to 2016.

The 49-year-old model and mother set the records straight in an Instagram Post, reported Ace Showbiz.

“Every year, I tell my kids I’m retiring. It’s a running joke in our family,” Crawford wrote.

“And yet every year, opportunities pop up that really excite me. While it’s true that I’m eager to shift my focus a bit to concentrate on my businesses, friends and family – I’m not making any final statements (not all headlines tell the whole story!).”

She added, “I have loved being part of the fashion industry for the past 30 years – and if that time has taught me anything, it’s this: never say never. Thanks for all the support, I’m so excited for what 2016 holds!”