Cindy Crawford clarifies statement about her retirement

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has cleared rumours she is going to retire when she turns 50, saying she is looking forward to 2016.

By: | Los Angeles | Published: February 4, 2016 12:45 AM

The 49-year-old model and mother set the records straight in an Instagram Post, reported Ace Showbiz.

“Every year, I tell my kids I’m retiring. It’s a running joke in our family,” Crawford wrote.

“And yet every year, opportunities pop up that really excite me. While it’s true that I’m eager to shift my focus a bit to concentrate on my businesses, friends and family – I’m not making any final statements (not all headlines tell the whole story!).”

She added, “I have loved being part of the fashion industry for the past 30 years – and if that time has taught me anything, it’s this: never say never. Thanks for all the support, I’m so excited for what 2016 holds!”

