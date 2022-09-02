Chup motion poster: Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt look intense in R Balki’s thriller; Watch

Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt are all set to share screen space after a long time in filmmaker R Balki’s upcoming romantic thriller Chup – Revenge of the Artist. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in major roles.

After the release of its first look teaser on August 25, the makers decided to unveil the motion poster of the film. The trailer of the psycho-thriller is expected to release on September 5.

Announcing the film’s release date on social media, Deol shared its impressive motion poster and wrote, “Pyaasa for more? #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist, Trailer out on 5th September. #ChupOn23September.”

The actor had also shared the first look posters of the romantic thriller, featuring him and Dulquer in an intense look, on 25 August.

Talking about the movie, R Balki said in a statement, “Chup is special for more than one reason. For me, the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch.”

Chup – Revenge of the Artist is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada of the PEN Studios, and Gauri Shinde. The screenplay and dialogues of the film are co-written by R Balki, Raja Sen, and Rishi Virmani. While, the music of the film is composed by musicians Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar, SD Burman, and Aman Pant.

R Balki is not only known to be one of the finest storytellers of Bollywood, but he has also explored unconventional themes successfully in mainstream cinema.

Chup – Revenge of the Artist is all set for its theatrical release on 23 September.