Christmas Special: Friends to Big Bang Theory, 5 episodes that will drive away your Covid blues

Friends. "The One with holiday Armadillo" (Source: Friends Wiki Fandom)

It is that time of the year when you are invited to wonderful parties or take a long vacation but if Covid-19 has washed away all your plans, curl up on your couch with a big cup of hot chocolate, cookies and binge on all the Christmas-y episodes of your favourite sitcoms.

In addition to a classic rom-com, turn on a Christmas TV show episode and fill your TV screen with some festive cheer.

Friends, “The One With the Holiday Armadillo”

If Thanksgiving episodes stand first, the one where Ross turns to Holiday Armadillo, er, weird turtle man should definitely be on the second spot. What’s more, Ben gets to meet Santa too. The one where Chandler returns home to Monica quitting a job in a jiffy is equally satisfying though.

How I Met Your Mother, “Symphony of Illumination’

This emotional episode with an IMDb rating of 8.8 is high on emotions. Grab a tissue roll as Robin starts telling her imaginary kids how she met their father (Barney). Tedd visits his first love to feel better by decorating the house and preparing a whole ‘Symphony of Illumination’ for Robin. Ted tells Robin he will never stop trying to cheer her up as Robin breaks down on Ted’s arms.

The Office, “Christmas Party”, “Secret Santa”

The Office’s inaugural Christmas episode will be the one we will always remember laying the groundwork for other Christmas episodes. A bizarre gift exchange, Michael throwing tantrums and Angela taking her duties too seriously are some of the snippets that make this episode so feel good.

In the 6th season’s 13th episode, the Office throws a Christmas party, but Michael gets upset when Phyllis is asked to be the Santa for the evening. The employees get the shock of their life but later everything gets better when they receive their Secret Santa gift and the bane of losing a job is lifted.

Seinfield, “The Strike”

The 10th episode in season 9 has Frank Costanza inventing his own holiday, Festivus owing to his disgust with the commercialisation of Christmas and includes rituals of his own liking like ‘airing of grievances’, ‘feats of strength’. The episode also includes Elaine giving a fake number to a man and Jerry going on a date with a ‘two-face’ woman.

Big Bang Theory, “The Santa Simulation”

The most popular character of the sitcom, Sheldon is haunted by the memories of a Santa visiting him in his apartment. The boys play the game of Dungeons & Dragons, where the characters have to save Santa from hungry ogres. Elsewhere, the girls, Penny, Amy and Bernadette try finding a date for Raj when he joins them for a ladies’ night.