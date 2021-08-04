Christmas clash at box office: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is up against this pan India movie; details

Laal Singh Chaddha recently shot scenes in Ladakh

As movie theatres have started opening up with declining Covid-19 cases in states like Delhi, Maharashtra and await big releases to recover their big losses, south India film superstar Allu Arjun announced that his movie Pushpa (Part 1) will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on the Christmas this year. While Aamir’s remake of Forrest Gump was scheduled for a December 25 release last year, with the new dates it will have to share screen timings with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana starrer. Nevertheless, the clash of the titans has made the movie buffs excited.

Trade Analysts Taran Adarsh also made the announcement about the clash of the ‘pan-India film starring Allu Arjun and Khan’s much anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha this Christmas.

AAMIR KHAN – ALLU ARJUN: THE BIGGG CHRISTMAS CLASH… With #Pushpa: Part 1 – the PAN-#India film starring #AlluArjun – announcing #Christmas 2021 release, the much-awaited biggie will now clash with #AamirKhan's #LaalSinghChaddha, also arriving on #Christmas… Your comments… pic.twitter.com/V0dJENMf9V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2021

Allu Arjun announced the new release of Pushpa by sharing a poster and he wrote: “Pushpa – The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas.” The multi-language release is directed by Sukumar. Allu plays sandalwood smuggler and Rashmika is the female lead. The antagonist’s role will be played by Fahaadh Faasil. Pushpa-The Rise will follow the story of the heist of red sandalwood. Pushpa has been co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media.

Pushpa – The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas. పుష్ప പുഷ്പ புஷ்பா ಪುಷ್ಪ पुष्पा pic.twitter.com/bSSF9qfGGY — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 3, 2021

As for Laal Singh Chaddha, it is a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. The film was directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars with Kareena Kapoor. The movie is under product for quite some years now and has been shot extensively all around India. The movie is jointly produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. South star Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut playing the role of Bala in the film.