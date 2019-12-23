Christmas 2019: Top 10 x-mas movies on Netflix

If you are a Masterchef Australia fan, here’s a sweet and romantic Canadian movie to curl up with!

Christmas is around the corner, the spirit and cheer of the holiday season is upon us and needless to say, winters are here! There’s nothing more delightful than curling up inside the blanket with hot chocolate and Christmas movies! At one time, ‘Home Alone’ used to be an all-time favourite Christmas movie, second only to Meg Ryan’s magical ‘You’ve Got Mail’ with the evergreen Tom Hanks. As J.K. Rowling wove magic, Harry Potter and friends conquered all hearts, especially during the magical Christmas season. For Netflix subscribers, there are so many movies to choose from. So, what is the best Christmas movie to watch on Netflix? There’s plenty to choose from. Here’s a handy list for you!

What Christmas movies are in Netflix?

A Christmas Baby – The Royal Baby: What can be a more happier Christmas than the birth of Aldovia’s royal baby? As a mystery unfolds in the monarchy, it is up to the strong-willed and determined Queen Amber to protect her kingdom and most importantly, her family at all costs! A perfect movie to watch with your loved ones!

Christmas Chronicles: This film brings to life a heartwarming tale of a sister and a brother whose Christmas Eve plan to spot Santa on their camera turns into a completely magical journey that most children can only dream about! Heart touching moments and family drama make this a perfect ‘bedtime’ movie to watch on Christmas with your family, especially if you have five to seven year old kids at home!

Christmas with a View: If you are a Master chef Australia fan, here’s a sweet and romantic Canadian movie to curl up with! A new chef finds himself falling in love with a former restaurant manager who had never really overcome her fear of failure after having failed in setting up her own restaurant. Torn between her boss who offers her the career opportunity of a lifetime and the new chef who is offering her a new life, the choice is also about experiencing Christmas with a view, the best view, in fact!

A Royal Christmas: When the Prince of Cordinia falls in love with an ordinary American girl and brings her over to meet his mother, a family drama unfolds! His mother is not amused by the ‘commoner’ who doesn’t hesitate to socialise with the kitchen help and eat with them at their table – unthinkable by ‘royal’ standards. So, what happens in this royal drama as the Christmas season swings by? An enjoyable and romantic movie to watch!

The Knight Before Christmas: Close your eyes and imagine being transported into another era! With a medieval English knight brought to present day world, he falls in love and this Christmas story unfolds with romance in the air!

A Cinderella Story- Christmas Wish: A fairy tale that one never forgets – yes, we are talking about Cinderella, with a contemporary take! In this narrative, an aspiring singer is treated badly by her stepmother and step sisters. A holiday miracle unveils itself when she meets a handsome stranger and is invited to sing at a holiday gala. Now, there’s no fun without a hint of mystery, is there? Watch it to enjoy the full magic of Christmas and newfound love.

Once Upon a Holiday: Who doesn’t love a Princess? But it can be quite tiresome for a princess to be living the life of a princess, as this movie goes on to show. This romantic tale unfolds when a beautiful Princess escapes her official entourage and sets off to explore New York city during Christmas. A young and handsome stranger shows her around and guess what happens next? Watch the movie to find out!

Holiday Rush: The movie is about a popular radio DJ who has to now rely on family members to help him stay on air during the Christmas season. Watch out for some heartwarming family drama moments!

Klaus: This original Netflix film revolves around a young postman who becomes friends with a man named Klaus. No more clues, the rest you have to sit back and watch!

The Holiday: A light-hearted romantic film (read: not for watching with your kids) where two women decide to swap their homes for the Christmas season and voila, their ‘holiday’ begins! The film comes along with some classic Holiday songs too. With Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet playing their lead roles to perfection, this is a movie that you can certainly watch more than once.

Now, go ahead and watch these best Christmas movies on Netflix. Happy viewing!