Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, Bridgerton top Netflix’s most-viewed charts

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos told Variety that talent needed to be given its due. (Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, which was released on Netflix during last year’s nationwide lockdown, has become the most-viewed film on the platform. The American streaming giant recently released data for its most-viewed films and shows.

While Extraction, which also starred Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, made use of its obvious Indian connection to top the viewing charts, the first season of Bridgerton has bagged the honour for shows.

A staggering 82 million subscribers tuned into Netflix for Bridgerton within 28 days of the show’s premiere. Henry Cavill-starrer fantasy series The Witcher came in at second, while French show Lupin rounded off the top three with 76 million subscribers in its kitty.

According to the Netflix data, 99 million subscribers watched Extraction within 28 days of its release. Bird Box, an apocalyptic thriller was second in the list of most-viewed films followed by the film Spenser Confidential at third.

Netflix counts subscribers watching the content’s first two minutes as a ‘view’. To balance things out, the streaming giant has also revealed the total viewership hours for its top 10 series and original films.

Netflix subscribers spent 282 million hours viewing Bird Box within the first 28 days, while Extraction bagged the second spot with 231 million hours.

Bridgerton, with 625 million viewing hours in the first four weeks, came out on top in this list as well. Viewers spent an average of 7 hours and 37 minutes watching the show, which spanned 8 hours 10 minutes during its first season.

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos told Variety that talent needed to be given its due, and he believed the company was doing just that.

Speaking of Bridgerton, Sarandos said that if they did not do the deal with producer Shonda Rhimes, the show would have been streaming somewhere else. He added that talent had to be respected and competitively compensated.

Netflix has already greenlit sequels for all its big-name shows, it announced during its recent global fan event, Tudum. Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, The Old Guard, Army of the Dead, You, and Extraction will all get sequels.