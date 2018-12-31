China unimpressed by Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindustan, movie falls flat

By: | Updated: December 31, 2018 5:16 PM

Thugs of Hindustan recently released in China where ‘Úncle’ Aamir Khan, as the 53-year-old is fondly called there, is a household name after the release of ‘3 Idiots’.

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindustan has suffered yet another embarrassment. The film that also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was recently released in China where ‘Úncle’ Aamir Khan, as the 53-year-old is fondly called there, is a household name after the release of ‘3 Idiots’.

The film collected a mere Rs 32 crore in the first three days of runtime in Chinese theatres.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that “Thugs Of Hindostan faces rejection in China… Remained at low levels over the weekend.”

Thugs of Hindustan was a major disappointment in India as well. Being a Diwali release, the audiences had high expectations from Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and it was also the first time the 53-year-old was sharing screen time with Amitabh Bachchan and marked his second film with Katrina Kaif.

Thanks to the star pull of the film, Thugs Of Hindostan did well as it had the highest ever first-day collection. The movie opened with a massive total of Rs 52.25 crore in three languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. However, the Day 2 had seen a 50% dip, as per the Financial Express Online report. The Netflix-aware generation gave a thumbs down to the film as memes flooded the internet ridiculing the film’s storyline and VFX.

Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj wrote back in November, Is the film getting crushed under its own weight?”

READ ALSO | Thugs of Hindostan: Is the film getting crushed under its own weight? Know what went wrong

He continued, “The script gives both (Khan and Bachchan) of them enough screen time, at the cost of other characters but they fail to make the most of it. Khan’s Firangi and Bachchan’s Khudabaksh looks like character straight from bad revenge saga from 70s. Bachchan shows sparks here and there, but he looks like a sad version of his younger self from the last century.”

Aamir Khan, taking full responsibility, apologised for the film’s failure and said, “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. China unimpressed by Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindustan, movie falls flat
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition