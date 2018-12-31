China unimpressed by Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindustan, movie falls flat

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindustan has suffered yet another embarrassment. The film that also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was recently released in China where ‘Úncle’ Aamir Khan, as the 53-year-old is fondly called there, is a household name after the release of ‘3 Idiots’.

The film collected a mere Rs 32 crore in the first three days of runtime in Chinese theatres.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that “Thugs Of Hindostan faces rejection in China… Remained at low levels over the weekend.”

Total includes previews held earlier#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan has received a substantial amount [₹ 100 cr+] upfront from #China thanks to the superstardom that Aamir enjoys there… Irrespective of how #TOH fares in #China, YRF is already in safe zone due to the solid price they have received from the local distributors. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2018

Thugs of Hindustan was a major disappointment in India as well. Being a Diwali release, the audiences had high expectations from Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and it was also the first time the 53-year-old was sharing screen time with Amitabh Bachchan and marked his second film with Katrina Kaif.

Thanks to the star pull of the film, Thugs Of Hindostan did well as it had the highest ever first-day collection. The movie opened with a massive total of Rs 52.25 crore in three languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. However, the Day 2 had seen a 50% dip, as per the Financial Express Online report. The Netflix-aware generation gave a thumbs down to the film as memes flooded the internet ridiculing the film’s storyline and VFX.

Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj wrote back in November, Is the film getting crushed under its own weight?”

He continued, “The script gives both (Khan and Bachchan) of them enough screen time, at the cost of other characters but they fail to make the most of it. Khan’s Firangi and Bachchan’s Khudabaksh looks like character straight from bad revenge saga from 70s. Bachchan shows sparks here and there, but he looks like a sad version of his younger self from the last century.”

Aamir Khan, taking full responsibility, apologised for the film’s failure and said, “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong.”