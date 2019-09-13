Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh’s movie having surprise run at ticket window

Chhichhore is based on youth and highlights the struggles faced by them.

Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput’s film has left all the box office pundits amazed after its successful 7-day money-minting spree at the box office. The movie, which is based on youth and highlights the struggles faced by them, opened to good reviews from critics. With no big-buzz box office release, the medium-budget movie is eyeing to collect a satisfactory Rs 100 crore. The movie has surprised everyone as it has picked up the pace with each passing day in its 7-day run.

While talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s film, film critic and movie trade analyst, Taran Adarsh in a Twitter post wrote, “Chhichhore surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations. The film packs a fantastic total in the first week. En-route Rs 100 crore? The total collection of the movie after a 7-day box office collection was Rs 68.83 crore. The movie collected Rs 7.32 crore on Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.41 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.10 crore on Monday, Rs 10.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 7.20 crore on Wednesday and Rs 7.50 crore on Thursday in India biz.” He has declared the movie as a box office hit.

Taran Adarsh also said that the box office collection of Chhichhore on day 7 is higher than its day 1 and day 6 collection. “The movie is picking up pace because of its solid content. Excellent trending!” he said.

Chhichhore has also emerged as the fifth-best mid-range film of 2019 after 1-week box office collection.

The movie was released in the theatres last Friday while the biggies like Prabhas’ Saaho and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal were still running at the box office. Also, the film has joined the box office to compete with the much-awaited film of National Film Award winner Ayushman Khurana’s comedy Dream Girl.