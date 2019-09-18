Chhichhore Box Office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer goes big, earns a surprising Rs 100 crore

Chhichhore has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Chhichhore Box office: Bollywood is getting strong signals that the audience is more attracted to the story, content and direction of a film rather than the budget and other glitters. The medium budgeted, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore is a perfect example of the same. The movie, which was released on the box office with minimal promotion is making some good money. The film made it to the Rs 100 crore club in its 2nd week on the big screen and has left film analysts surprised with a total collection of Rs 102.19 crore by Tuesday. Chhichhore is a story which tells about the struggle, pressure and hardship related to studies faced by teens today. The film is being liked by the audience as it connects to the real-life issues of the people and gives a strong message to society.

Film critic and movie business analyst, Taran Adrash in a tweet said, “Chhichhore is not out. The film is solid trending despite competing with a strong opponent. The film has increased its chances of sustaining at the box office till the biggies arrive by October 2. The total collection of the film during its week-2 run summed at a surprising Rs 102.19 crore. The week-2 box office collection of Chhichhore was Rs 5.34 crore on Friday, Rs 9.42 crore on Saturday, Rs 10.47 crore on Sun, Rs 4.02 crore on Monday, Rs 4.11 crore on Tuesday in India.”

Chhichhore is made with a budget of approximately Rs 70 crore and took just 12 days at the box office to reach Rs 100 crore which is quite commendable for a mid budgeted film. Sushant Singh Rajput came to the limelight after his remarkable performance in ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’. The film earned above Rs 200 crore on box office. The actor’s Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Kedarnath are considered as some of his remarkable works.

The comedy-drama film is receiving good feedback from the audience. Critics gave mixed reviews to the film. The strong point which has yet worked well for the movie is the word of mouth promotion. The film collected a notable Rs 36.01 crore in its opening weekend and surprised everyone and since then it has managed to maintain the pace. Chhichhore has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.