Chhapaak Trailer released: Deepika Padukone, as acid attack survivor, fights for justice

The trailer portrays Deepika Padukone’s character Malti, an acid attack survivor fighting for justice against all odds.

The official trailer of Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak has been released. It stars Deepika Padukone essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the film is based. Vikrant Massey plays the role of Amol, based on the real-life partner of Laxmi, Alok Dixit.

The film started its shoot in March this year and completed it in two months time. Deepika’s first look as her character Malti in the film had gone viral. The trailer shows a montage of the struggles faced by an acid attack survivor. The trailer portrays Deepika Padukone’s character fighting for justice against all odds. The trailer also questions why acid is still in circulation despite numerous incidents of acid attacks in the country.

Deepika called the film toughest one in her entire career and told IE that up until then she had felt that emotionally a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was the most difficult because with him it’s not just about the character or the film but everything that goes into making it, all the hurdles, so by the end of it she was exhausted for various reasons… On the last day, she had asked director Meghna to get made an extra piece of prosthetic. She then went to a corner, threw alcohol on it and burnt it. She had stood there till that entire process was over and only then she had felt a part of it leaving her system and her body. She further said it wasn’t entirely possible as none of the characters that one plays onscreen leave an actor’s system.

The release of the trailer coincides with World Human Rights Day. Meghna Gulzar also spoke about the film at its launch. She said that it was a difficult film to make both emotionally and logistically. She also said she got a very delicate opportunity to make the film. She said that the story had been with her for a couple of years. Meghna Gulzar mentioned that given our country’s environment for women, the story becomes an even more important one. She was grateful to Deepika for agreeing to play the role of Malti. Meghna Gulzar said that the actress had left behind her glamorous avatar for the film. She also expressed her thanks to Fox Studios for backing the project.

Twitter was abuzz with praises for the important theme of the film as well as Deepika Padukone’s memorable acting as Malti.

With Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone returns to the silver screen after a two-year gap. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmaavat. The film is also the actor’s debut venture in production. She has co-produced the movie under her banner KA Entertainment.

Chhapaak is set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.